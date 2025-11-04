ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The two-day National Press Day Badminton Tournament 2025, organised by the Arunachal Press Club (APC), with technical support from the Arunachal State Badminton Association, concluded at the MLA Cottage badminton stadium here on Sunday.

Doordarshan’s Goi Gara & H Open Singh, Goi Gara & Tungam Bagra, and APC’s Mary Marging & Yanu Pullum emerged the winners in the men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and women’s doubles events. Talar Yuto & Lipeng Rimo of APC, Hibu Tado & Neelam Roy, and Kenrik Ori & Neelam Roy of Doordarshan were the runners-up.

The tournament witnessed an impressive display of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship among participants from various media houses and departments.

Attending the first day of the event, APC President Dodum Yangfo commended all the competitors for displaying enthusiasm in the sports event and participating in it despite their hectic schedules.

APC Vice President Bengia Ajum and AEDMA General Secretary Sangge Droma were also present.

On the second day of the event, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno encouraged the participants to play sports regularly to stay physically fit and healthy.

“The purpose of conducting this badminton championship was to provide a platform for journalists and members of the DDK and AIR to interact and strengthen camaraderie,” Sangno said.

APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly and DDK Itanagar’s Deputy Director SP Kanchan, along with Assistant Director (Programme) Grace L Pachuau were also present on the occasion.

“The tournament served not only as a sporting platform but also as a prelude to the upcoming National Press Day celebration, fostering camaraderie and unity among members of the press fraternity,” the organiser said in a release.