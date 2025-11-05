NAHARLAGUN, 4 Nov: A state level capacity building workshop on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act,1994 for medical officer-cum-district appropriate authority, DEO/district coordinator and other stakeholders was organised here by the State Health Society on Tuesday.

The workshop was aimed at training the officers and officials of the district in effectively implementing the PC & PNDT Act in the state.

Addressing the participants, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Vivek HP underscored the importance of mandatory registration of all the ultrasound USG machines under the PC & PNDT Act, and stressed that every ultrasound facility must be duly registered with the competent authority to ensure transparency, accountability and strict compliance with the provision of the Act.

He added that unregistered or unreported use of USG equipment not only violets the law but also contributes to concerning practice of gender-biased detection. He also urged all clinical establishmentsand diagnostic centres to ensure that their staff members are adequately trained.

DDFW M Purkayastha presented an overview of PC& PNDT Act and its status.

The technical session was conducted by TRIHMS Radiology and Image HoD Dr S Wangju and senior obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr BT Tayeng.

The second session featured a discussion on birth registration and Aadhaar enrolment. DFW-cum-State Appropriate Authority (PC & PNDT) Dr Nani Rikastressed on proper recordkeeping at all the hospitals and clinics, and said that failure to do so may invite strict action.

The training was attended also by Mission Director Marge Sora, DHS Director Marbom Basar, and DDFW Moyang Tali.