YACHULI, 4 Nov: Three stone crusher units – M/s NT LLP (Pitapool), M/s Meens Stone Crusher (Potin) and M/s D&L Enterprises (Potin) – have been sealed in Keyi Panyor district, following detection of offences such as operating without a valid NOC, continuing operations after permit expiry, and illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals.

In a significant enforcement action, the Keyi Panyor district administration on Monday carried out a coordinated crackdown on illegal stone crusher operations and unauthorised mineral extraction across multiple locations in the district. It was during the crackdown that the units were sealed for operating in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2020.

Officials also seized a large number of machinery from the sites, including 13 dumper trucks, three backhoe loaders, five excavators, and one loader. Roadworthy vehicles were moved to the Yazali police station for custody, while defunct machinery was sealed on-site.

The operation was led by Assistant Mineral Development Officer Beru Dulom, with support from a 26-member police team headed by Yachuli PS OC Inspector Token Dubi.