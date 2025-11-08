ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Expressing disappointment over the non-fulfilment of its demand for reengagement of 75 terminated employees under the EARAS scheme by the Agriculture Department, the Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) on Thursday issued a 10-day notice to the department’s director, seeking fulfilment of its pending demands, and threatened to initiate a statewide strike if its demands are not met within the stipulated time.

The organisation in its notice stated that it had earlier temporarily postponed its notice following the state government’s assurance on 29.09.2025; however, it said, it received no positive response from the state government or the department concerned till date.

“Despite assurance given by government to fulfil our genuine demands within two weeks, we had to wait for more than one month for any ray of hope, but it was in vain. And till date, there has been no positive response from the government or department. In view of the above fact, the APTUF, in collaboration with terminated employees of the Agriculture Department, has taken a strong resolution to continue phase-wise strike as per schedule, wef 17 November, 2025 till genuine demands are fulfilled by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Agriculture Department,” the APTUF said in its notice.