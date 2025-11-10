ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: Global hip-hop icon and People’s Choice Award winner G-Eazy is all set to perform for the first time ever in the Northeast at the MusicHead Festival 2025, being organised at IG Park here from 22-23 November.

Joining him on stage will be Bollywood legend Shaan and Indian pop sensation King.

This landmark edition of MusicHead Festival will unite international stars, celebrated Bollywood voices, and homegrown talents from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, including Dobom Doji, Imnainla Jamir, and Sonolem, all sharing one grand stage, giving regional artists the platform to perform alongside a global headliner for the very first time.

MusicHead Festival promises two electrifying days of world-class performances, culture, and celebration, marking the beginning of a new era for music in Northeast India.