ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: A 19-year-old boy was found dead at St Xavier’s International School in Aalo in West Siang district on Sunday, police said.

He has been identified as Tato Podo, a student of Class 11 and a resident of Gapur village in Monigong in Shi-Yomi district.

Aalo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yomken Riram said the body was discovered by two students who noticed the washroom door bolted from inside in the hostel.

After forcing it open, they found Podo lying unconscious on the floor.

Following this, the students informed the school authorities, who subsequently informed the police.

On receiving information, a police team led by Sub-inspector A Pangge visited the scene.

The area was videographed, photographed, and secured for investigation.

The body was then shifted to the Aalo general hospital, where the emergency medical officer declared Podo brought dead.

“During preliminary inquiry and after reviewing CCTV camera footage, no foul play has been suspected in the case,” the official said.

Following a written application by family members of the deceased for withdrawal of the case, police said the body was released without postmortem examination.

Family members informed the police that after verifying the CCTV camera footage, they were convinced that the death was self-inflicted, and sought to conduct the last rites according to customary village traditions.

The last rites will be conducted at Podo’s native village Gapur in Shi-Yomi district on Monday. (PTI)