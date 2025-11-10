ZIRO, 9 Nov: Members of the Ziro Bird Walk celebrated the Young Birders’ Month with students of Woodland School by organising a bird walk here on Sunday.

Over 20 students from the school, along with District Tourism Officer Khoda Yakang Millo, walked through the stretches of Pare Ami, Byonii and Manipolyang and spotted over 20 bird species. The walk was flagged off by Woodland School Principal Ram Biswakarma.

Bamin Chada, a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, gave a presentation on the importance of birds, followed by a ‘web of life’ demonstration by another member of the club, Millo Tako.

The event concluded with a strong message of nurturing young minds towards bird conservation and environmental stewardship.

The Ziro Bird Walk is a community driven initiative that encourages participation of people of all ages. Its primary objective is to raise awareness among the public about the importance of birds and wildlife conservation, discouraging hunting and poaching practices in the district. (DIPRO)