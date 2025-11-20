ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called for a coordinated regional effort to achieve food self-reliance in the Northeast as he chaired a meeting of the high-level task force (HLTF) on milk, eggs, fish and meat production.

DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the meeting virtually, along with representatives from all northeastern states.

In a social media post summarising the deliberations, Khandu said he appreciated Scindia for constituting the HLTF to strengthen productivity and accelerate growth in these key sectors, stating that the initiative was generating the momentum needed for measurable outcomes.

The chief minister underscored Scindia’s role in aligning regional efforts.

“Grateful to the Union minister for his valuable ‘margdarshan,’ he said, stressing that the centre-state synergy under Scindia’s leadership has been instrumental in pushing reforms across the agriculture, dairy, fisheries and livestock segments.

Khandu said Scindia’s leadership was helping bridge institutional gaps and bring all actors on a common platform.

He said the task force is now advancing a multi-pronged approach focusing on capacity building and supply-chain infrastructure.

“The coordinated push on production capacity, cold-chain, value addition and skilled manpower will greatly benefit our farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers across the NE,” the chief minister said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to supporting the initiative, Khandu added that he was grateful for (Scindia’s) continued guidance and partnership in ensuring a more resilient and prosperous Northeast.

Scindia, in a separate post after the meeting, said he participated in the fourth HLTF session chaired by Khandu, with officials from Nagaland and representatives from all Northeastern states.