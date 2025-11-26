AALO, 25 Nov: The West Siang District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) conducted a legal adoption awareness programme here on Tuesday, as part of the National Adoption Awareness Month.

Themed ‘Non-institutionalised rehabilitation of children with special needs (divyang children)’, the programme was organised to create awareness on the legal provisions, procedures, and safeguards related to adoption under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the adoption regulations.

The session aimed to build the capacity of anganwadi workers of West Siang district, who play a pivotal role at the grassroots level in identifying children in need of care and protection, and in disseminating correct information on legal adoption to the community.

DCPU Legal Officer Mijum Doke explained the eligibility criteria for prospective adoptive parents, steps involved in the legal adoption process, documentation requirements, roles of the CWC, SAA and DCPU, and the provisions related to adoption of children with special needs. He also sensitised the participants to the punitive measures and legal consequences of illegal adoption, stressing the importance of promoting only legally recognised procedures to safeguard the rights of children.

An interactive session was also held, during which the participants raised queries regarding common misconceptions in the community, procedures for reporting abandoned or orphaned children, and the role of frontline workers in ensuring child protection.

Awareness materials were distributed, and the programme concluded with a pledge to promote legal adoption and prevent illegal practices within the district. (DIPRO)