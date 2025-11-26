BOMDILA, 25 Nov: Bomdila ADC (i/c) Dechin Droka inaugurated Raag-Vista, a music training institute established in the district museum here in West Kameng district, on Tuesday.

Raag-Vista has been set up to provide structured music education to the youths, offering them an opportunity to learn and explore music in a creative environment within the museum premises.

Droka commended music trainer Tsering Soisow for taking the initiative to create a platform for students to learn skills beyond the regular academic curriculum. She also urged parents to encourage their children to participate in such co-curricular activities for their overall development.

During her inspection of the newly face-lifted district museum, the ADC lauded the efforts and dedication of DRO [i/c] Lobom Tamin for giving the museum a fresh, appealing, and aesthetically enhanced look.

Tamin appealed to the public and tourists to visit the district museum to understand and appreciate the rich culture and heritage of the region.

He highlighted that this initiative of the district administration aims to encourage local youths, and requested the music trainer to make optimum use of the space provided for music classes.

Music trainer Tsering Soisow, hailing from Thrizino circle, has received formal music education from A# Music Pvt Ltd, Nagpur, and is proficient in teaching guitar, piano, drums, basic vocals, and other musical skills.

The entire project is the brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, who envisioned integrating cultural learning with youth engagement through innovative use of public spaces. (DIPRO)