RONO HILLS, 25 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has mourned the demise of former controller of examinations and registrar of the then Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University) Dr Tai Nyori, who passed away at 10:21 pm on Monday at Apollo Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Dr Nyori was the second person to serve as the controller of examinations. He served the university as controller of examinations for 17 years, and as registrar for six years.

He was born on 1 January, 1947 in Pero village in the then Siang district. He completed his schooling at Along High School, graduated from St Anthony’s and St Edumund’s College in Shillong, Meghalaya and earned a master’s degree in history from Gauhati University. He holds the distinction of being the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to earn a PhD Degree.

Dr Tai Nyori’s journey in academics and literature has been extraordinary. He served as lecturer at JN College, Pasighat, DNG College, Itanagar and Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) at the then Arunachal University.

He was also a crusader for preserving the indigenous faith and culture. He was the first president of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh. He was also a prolific writer, having authored several acclaimed books, including the History and Culture of Adis, Freedom Movement in the Twilight, and Tribal Patriotism in the North-East Frontier Tracts of India.

In a condolence meeting held in front of the administrative block of the university on Tuesday, all the statutory officers, deans of faculties, directors/heads of departments/institutes, coordinators, faculty members, other officers and non-teaching employees of the university observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul. They prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the bereaved family to overcome their profound grief and sorrow.

Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Prof Otem Padung, and other members also paid tributes to Dr Nyori.

“Dr Nyori will always be remembered as a down-to-earth and amiable personality who always tried to meet people and employees of all categories and tried to gather feedback from them for the overall development of the university,” the RGU stated in a condolence message.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the university remained closed for the rest of the day.