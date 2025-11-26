ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday denounced the Chinese immigration authorities for what he described as “unacceptable” and “appalling” treatment of a woman from the state, who was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport after officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport.

Khandu said he was “deeply shocked” by the ordeal faced by Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, and claimed that the conduct of Chinese officials amounted to “humiliation and racial mockery.”

“Subjecting her, despite a valid Indian passport, to such treatment is appalling,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He also asserted, “Arunachal Pradesh is and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive.”

Calling the incident a “violation of international norms and an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens,” Khandu said he was confident that the External Affairs Ministry would take up the matter urgently to ensure that such episodes are not repeated.

China denies allegation of harassment

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday rejected allegations that Thongdok was harassed at Shanghai airport, saying the actions taken by the Chinese immigration officials were as per laws and regulations.

Asked for her response to the ordeal Thongdok was subjected to, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her.

The airline also provided a place to rest, drink and food for the person concerned, Ning said.

“We learnt that China’s border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned,” Ning said.

She also reiterated China’s claims over Arunachal, which it calls Zangnan or South Tibet.

“Zangnan is China’s territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” she said.

India lodged a strong demarche (a formal diplomatic protest) to China both in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place, sources in Delhi said.

India firmly conveyed to the Chinese side that Arunachal is “indisputably” an Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.

The Indian consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended the fullest assistance to the stranded passenger, they said.

In a series of social media posts, Thongdok said Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai airport detained her for 18 hours on the grounds that her passport was “invalid” as her birthplace was Arunachal.

She somehow managed to connect to the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a UK-based friend. Officials from the consulate helped her board a late-night flight from the Chinese city, it was learnt.

Thongdok, who hails from Rupa in West Kameng district and currently lives in the UK, was travelling from London to Japan on 21 November when her three-hour layover turned into a “prolonged and distressing confrontation.”

In a detailed post on X on Sunday, she wrote: “I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hours on 21st November 2025 by China immigration and China Eastern Airlines. They called my Indian passport invalid because my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed is Chinese territory.”

The woman said she was confined to the transit area without clear explanations, proper food or basic facilities. Her passport was allegedly confiscated, and she was prevented from boarding her connecting flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa.

ASB condemns harassment

Expressing strong resentment over the harassment of Thongdok at Shanghai airport by Chinese immigration officials, All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB) has vehemently condemned the incident.

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn the incident of harassment and humiliation of Pema Wangjom Thongdok at Shanghai airport at the hands of Chinese immigration officials,” said ASB joint secretary Netan Dorjee Thongdok.

The ASB, the apex body of the Sherdukpen community, urged the state and the central governments to understand the “evil designs” of the Chinese government and take up the matter with their Chinese counterparts, so that such incidents do not recur.

“The Chinese officials calling Thongdok’s Indian passport invalid and claiming Arunachal Pradesh as apart of China is nothing but a direct attack on the integrity and sovereignty of India,” Thongdok added, noting that this is not the first time that people from Arunachal have faced such treatment, citing previous issues such as stapled visas and other discriminatory practices.

Siram condemns detention

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram strongly condemned the “detention and humiliation” of Thongdok by Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport.

Terming the incident shocking and unacceptable, Siram expressed deep concern over “the racially discriminatory behaviour, unwarranted detention, and harassment faced by Thongdok” despite holding a valid Indian passport and proper travel documents.

“This incident is deeply distressing and reflects a blatant violation of human dignity. No Indian citizen should ever be subjected to such insulting and discriminatory conduct,” Siram stated.

Siram further said “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India since time immemorial. No foreign diplomats should mess up with the Indian nationality or Indian citizenship of Arunachal. Every Arunachaliis a patriotic Indian. India is our motherland and Arunachal is our native homeland.”

The APCC urged the central government to take swift diplomatic action, demand a formal explanation from the Chinese authorities, and ensure immediate safety and wellbeing of Thongdok.

The party further appealed for strict measures to prevent such unacceptable incidents in the future.

The APCC said that it stands in full solidarity with Thongdok and her family during this traumatic experience, adding that the dignity and rights of every Indian citizen must be protected at all costs. (With PTI input)