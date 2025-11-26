ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has directed the chief project manager/project director of New Delhi-based SPS Construction Pvt Ltd to regularly sprinkle water at flyover and bridge construction sites in Naharlagun, Model Village, and Lekhi village areas along the NH 415 to reduce dust pollution.

The APSPCB stated that the absence of adequate dust-control measures, particularly the non-implementation of regular water sprinkling, is resulting in deterioration of the ambient air quality in the surrounding areas, adding that the situation is expected to intensify during the winter season.

“As per environmental norms and construction management guidelines, it is mandatory for the executing agency to ensure continuous water sprinkling, especially during excavation, earth-movement, and material-handling activities, to minimise fugitive dust emissions,” it said.

“Failure to comply with the directions will be treated as a violation of environmental regulations,” it said, adding that the APSPCB would initiate appropriate action, including imposition of penalties, as per the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the rules framed thereunder in case of non-compliance.

The pollution control board further directed the project manager to submit a confirmation report within a week’s time.