SEPPA, 25 Nov: Training for the first batch of presiding officers and polling officers for the panchayat elections began at the GHSS in Bebo Colony here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, ADC (HQ) Manjunath Runderscored the critical importance of the training, noting that well-prepared election officers are essential for ensuring a smooth, transparent, and credible polling process.

The training is particularly significant as presiding officers and polling officers play a key role in maintaining the integrity of elections.

The sessions are designed to provide clear guidance on election laws, polling procedures, handling of sensitive materials, managing unforeseen situations,and skills vital for fair and efficient conduct of elections.

The programme is designed to equip all election personnel with the knowledge and confidence necessary to discharge their duties with professionalism, thereby strengthening public trust in the electoral process.

In Dibang Valley district, the first phase of the training programme for presiding and polling officers began in Anini on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, District Election Officer Bekir Nyorak underscored the gravity and sanctity of the electoral process, urging all officials to approach their duties with utmost diligence, integrity and professionalism.

He noted that elections form the backbone of democratic governance and, therefore, demand unwavering commitment, precision and impartiality from every polling functionary.

Expressing confidence in the collective capability of the team, he stated that adherence to procedures and coordinated efforts would ensure that the panchayat elections are conducted in a transparent, fair and peaceful manner.

Sub-Divisional Election Officer Lijum Ete provided a structured overview of the training modules and the level of operational readiness expected from each official. He highlighted essential guidelines, procedural responsibilities, and the importance of uniform compliance across all polling stations.

The inaugural training session featured detailed, hands-on demonstrations led by master trainers Dilip Linggi, Raju Pulu, and Kabang Lego, who oriented 81 officials on critical aspects of election management.

The modules included step-by-step polling procedures, proper handling and safeguarding of polling materials, meticulous documentation practices, and the correct operation and sealing protocols of the ballot box.

The session aimed not only at enhancing technical proficiency but also at instilling confidence among polling personnel, thereby ensuring that Dibang Valley is fully equipped for the forthcoming electoral responsibilities.

Preparations for the upcoming panchayati raj elections in Lower Siang district also were reviewed during a coordination meeting in Likabali on Tuesday.

District Election Officer Rujjum Rakshap emphasised the importance of strict adherence to election guidelines by all and maintaining efficiency across all stages of the election process.

Election observer Kanki Darang emphasised on transparency, coordination, and timely execution of all election-related responsibilities, urging officers to uphold the highest standards of diligence.

SP Gothombu Dajangju presented a brief on the district’s security preparedness, focusing on deployment strategy, movement plans, and preventive measures to ensure peaceful and incident-free elections.

All returning officers gave detailed presentations on their preparedness, logistical arrangements, and field-level requirements.

Sector officers and nodal officers from the expenditure monitoring team and the MCC cell also provided updates on their assigned responsibilities and current readiness.

A demonstration on handling of ballot boxes was conducted by master trainer Tumkar Ete. (DIPROs)