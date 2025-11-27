The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has issued directions to SPS Construction Pvt Ltd to regularly sprinkle water at flyover and bridge construction sites in Naharlagun, Model Village, and Lekhi village areas along NH-415 to reduce dust pollution.

The directive came after the APSPCB observed that inadequate dust-control measures are currently in place at these construction sites. The lack of regular water sprinkling is causing deterioration of ambient air quality in nearby areas, and the problem worsens during the winter season.

As per environmental norms and construction management guidelines, it is mandatory for the executing agency to ensure continuous water sprinkling, especially during excavation, earth-movement, and material-handling activities, to minimise fugitive dust emissions. Failure to adhere to these rules will be treated as a violation of environmental regulations.

The construction company has been reminded that failure to comply will attract penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The project manager has been directed to submit a confirmation report within one week. During the dry winter months, dust pollution in the region worsens and affects the well-being of citizens. The construction company must adhere to the environmental laws instead of disregarding them.

Dust pollution is known to contribute to various respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and overlooking this fact would be dangerous. It also affects vegetation and the natural environment. Both the construction agency and the government agency must take responsibility for the dust pollution and act appropriately. The fact that the board had to intervene reflects that the construction agency has been negligent and is willfully undermining environmental laws.