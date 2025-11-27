ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The literary competitions, organized as part of the 3-month-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners by Governor K.T Parnaik during the Constitution Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Aman Kaman of Hills College of Teacher Education, Lekhi, won the prize for the best speaker (For the Motion) in the mega debate competition, while Karngam Riba of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, was declared runner-up (For the Motion).

Jeevesh Budhia from Arunachal University of Studies won the prize for best speaker (Against the Motion), and Phejing Wangsu of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, secured the runner-up (Against the Motion) title.

In the cover design competition, Neri Taku of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, secured the first prize, while Thomas Toham from Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, won the second prize.

Abhinabo Acharjee from NIT Jote won the first prize in the essay competition. Niri Madap of Jawaharlal Nehru College and Senia Bagang from Government College, Seppa, won the second and the third prizes, respectively.

These events were conducted under the APLA@50 Outreach Connect initiative by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University to promote youth engagement and awareness about parliamentary democracy during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Assembly.