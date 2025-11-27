ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Golom Tinku, a native of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday added another feather to his fledgling career by winning the gold medal in the men’s 60kg weight category weightlifting event at the Khelo India University Games, Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Representing Lovely Professional University, Golom lifted 112 kgs in the snatch and 144 kgs in the clean and jerk for a total of 256 kgs.

He lifted 33kg more than his closest competitor Khumbheswar Mallik of Chandigarh University, who lifted 223kgs, while bronze medallist Sachin of CT University could manage to lift a total of 214kgs.

The 19-year-old had just started learning the ropes of weightlifting when he lost his father back in 2016 to a tragic accident at their Godak village home in Kamle district.

Golom, the third of five siblings, was inspired by his elder brother and sister, and initially trained at the Sports Authority of India’s Naharlagun campus for three years before shifting to AOC centre in Secunderabad.

“My sister used to do karate there, and my elder brother played badminton. So, I started accompanying them just to watch. One day, one of the coaches asked me if I wanted to try weightlifting,” he told SAI media after winning the gold medal.

Within months, Golom’s career witnessed an instant rise with the youngster breaking records and dominating competitions at the state level. However, the loss of their father, who died after falling off a tree, affected the family’s finances and his elder brother had to put an end to his badminton career and support the family.

But Golom continued to work hard and won a bronze medal in his first Khelo India Youth Games appearance in Pune. He then went on to the gold medal at the Guwahati edition of the KIYG before setting his eyes on international competitions.

Golom has so far won three medals-one silver and two bronze-at the Asian Championships, besides winning gold with a total lift of 230 kgs at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, 2023.

Currently training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, Golom believes that the KIUG 2025 was another box he wished to tick before the upcoming senior nationals.

“This was my first Khelo India University Games, and to win the gold is always special. But the job is far from done,” he added.

Golom, who won a bronze medal at the IWF World Youth Championship held in Durres, Albania in March 2023, also credited the financial support from the Khelo India scheme for helping him with his training needs, and believes that the scheme has encouraged youngsters from the remotest parts to take up sports seriously.

The Khelo India University Games, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, are the country’s largest university-level multi-sport event. They aim to identify and nurture young sporting talent, offering a national platform to compete and excel. (DIPR)