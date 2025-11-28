[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: The secretary of the State Election Commission (SEC) has written to the education commissioner (EC), requesting that the examinations of government schools and colleges, which are scheduled to start soon, be rescheduled.

In the letter, SEC Secretary Taru Talo said that this is necessary to ensure that the examinations do not coincide with the local bodies’ elections, and that they can be held after the completion of the polling process.

The SEC informed also that several teachers from various colleges and schools have been requisitioned by district election officers for election duties. Polling for the simultaneous panchayat and municipal elections will be held on 15 December, while counting will take place on 20 December.

Examinations of all colleges affiliated with RGU will begin on 3 December and conclude on 24 December. However, keeping in mind the simultaneous elections, a window has been created with a four-day gap between exams, one on 13 December and the next on 18 December. Most school examinations are also scheduled for the month of December.

Meanwhile, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, speaking to this daily, acknowledged that the department has received the letter from the SEC. “We have examined it carefully. Based on our assessment, we will not change the examination schedule and the exams will go ahead as scheduled,” said Tak.