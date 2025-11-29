NAHARLAGUN, 28 Nov: In a remarkable display of dedication and innovation, Dakrik Nyori, the lone teacher at the Rilu Upper Primary School in Leparada district, has single-handedly transformed the school into a vibrant, fully visual learning environment.

With only seven students enrolled, Nyori has gone well beyond conventional teaching methods by converting every wall of the school into an educational canvas designed to enhance learning, memory, and engagement.

Despite being the lone academic and administrative functionary of the institution, Nyori has invested exceptional personal effort into creating hand-drawn educational illustrations across the school premises.

His work reflects both creativity and a deep commitment to holistic education.

Among the numerous visuals he has created are multiplication tables, traffic signals and road safety signs, the water cycle, world map, national symbols of India, awareness illustrations on drug and tobacco abuse, map of Arunachal Pradesh, map of India, months of the year, and the solar system.

The multiplication tables have been carefully painted on the walls to help students revise and memorise foundational mathematical concepts through daily visual reinforcement.

The traffic signals and road safety signs have been introduced to instil basic road safety awareness, preparing young students to understand and follow traffic rules from an early age.

The water cycle is a detailed representation that simplifies the environmental science concept, making it easier for children to grasp the process of evaporation, condensation, precipitation, and collection.

The world map has been drawn to widen students’ geographical horizons, enabling them to identify continents, oceans, and major countries.

The national symbols of India, including the national animal, bird, flower, fruit, game, vegetable, flag, and emblem, have been painted to strengthen patriotic values and aid in memory-building through visual learning.

Awareness illustrations on drug and tobacco abuse have been designed to educate students about the harmful effects of substance abuse, promoting early awareness and healthy choices.

The map of Arunachal highlights districts and key features of the state, while the map of India helps students understand the broader national geography, including states and capitals.

The months of the year have been designed to help young learners memorise the months in sequence through everyday visibility and repetition, while the solar system is a colourful depiction aimed at introducing basic astronomy, encouraging curiosity about space and science.

These visual aids collectively turn the school into an interactive learning space where children absorb information naturally, even outside the classroom.

With his retirement scheduled for next year, Nyori’s decades of service and his exceptional contributions to child-friendly education stand as an exemplary model for educators across the state. Many in the district believe his tireless efforts merit formal recognition, including consideration for a state award.

His dedication reaffirms the profound impact a single committed teacher can have on shaping young minds and enriching the educational environment of a rural school. (DIPR)