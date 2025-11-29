Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Following a joint meeting chaired by the director of the NERIST and attended by representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and SUN, besides faculty members and senior officials, an indefinite shutdown called by the Students’ Union of NERIST (SUN) was withdrawn on Friday.

The SUN had announced an indefinite shutdown of the NERIST from Friday, highlighting various issues.

The high-level meeting yielded five key resolutions addressing the students’ core demands. Assistant Registrar (Establishment) Doge Kamduk, facing allegations of nepotism and irregular appointments, has been permanently removed from all sensitive sections (establishment, finance, confidential cell, legal, store & purchase).

Further, Puran Singh Chauhan has resigned as officer on special duty (OSD), and the administration has committed to not creating any new OSD post in the future.

The meeting also resolved that Prof S Mishra’s resignation as dean (planning & development) will be formally accepted, addressing longstanding complaints over delays in infrastructure development.

The joint meeting further resolved that recruitment rules for skilled workers will be amended, raising the minimum qualification from Class 11 (science) to Class 12 (science).

Qualifications for other non-teaching posts will also be reviewed.

It was also decided to withdraw the ongoing recruitment advertisements, wherever necessary, to incorporate the revised rules.