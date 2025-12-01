RGU holds 23rd convocation

RONO HILLS, 30 Nov: The 23rd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was held here on Sunday, during which degrees were conferred upon 115 PhD scholars, 911 postgraduates, and 6,331 undergraduates, along with 127 postgraduate diploma recipients for the academic session 2024-25.

A total of 46 postgraduates and 31 undergraduates were awarded gold medals for academic excellence.

The Chancellor’s Gold Medal was awarded to Bobita Hazarika (chemistry), the postgraduate topper for the academic session 2024-25, and the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Prastuti Borah (BEd), the undergraduate topper for the academic session 2024-25.

Pushpa Rani Mitra Gold Medal, instituted by former pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra for the topper amongst girl students in the faculty of social sciences, was awarded to Nyayir Lendo, MA (psychology).

Governor KT Parnaik, who is the chief rector of the university, conferred the awards on them.

Congratulating the graduates, the governor encouraged them to let their education become a tool for uplifting others and to step forward as responsible contributors and leaders.

“The achievements of the graduates rest on the love, sacrifices, and support of many parents, teachers, friends, and the society that nurtured them,” he said.

The governor reminded the graduates of their responsibility to use their knowledge for the greater good, uplift communities, and contribute meaningfully through everyday choices rooted in honesty, integrity, and kindness.

He urged the graduates to carry with them three guiding values, which he said, are curiosity to keep learning, courage to face challenges, and character to stand firm in their principles.

The governor said that as ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh and citizens of a new India, the graduates must use their knowledge to build bridges, their ideas to create opportunities, and their actions to inspire positive change.

Parnaik said that RGU stands as a vibrant centre of knowledge, research, and cultural heritage, shaping young minds through an environment that blends modern disciplines with the state’s rich traditions.

“With committed faculty, an energetic student community, and a strong focus on innovation and inclusivity, the university consistently produces graduates who are academically strong, socially conscious, and ready to serve,” he said.

The governor said that national initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Make in India, and the transformative NEP 2020 are empowering youths with flexible learning, creativity, and research-driven education.

As Arunachal is moving rapidly towards development, he urged RGU to act as a catalyst for progress by nurturing innovation, strengthening research, promoting entrepreneurship, modernising infrastructure, and fostering national and international collaborations.

He also emphasised the importance of a clean, green, and plastic-free campus, alongside sports and physical activities for holistic growth.

“With these efforts, Rajiv Gandhi University can drive local solutions, support the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, and play a transformative role in shaping a prosperous and future-ready Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said.

Advising the faculty, the governor said that as educators of Rajiv Gandhi University, they carry the profound responsibility of teaching and also inspiring, as their classrooms are spaces where ideas are shaped and futures defined. He urged them to nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation, guiding students to question, explore, and challenge themselves, so they can excel in a rapidly transforming Arunachal.

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Prof S Mahendra Dev, highlighted India’s progress, the importance of human capital, and the transformative role of the Northeastern region in the nation’s development journey.

He emphasised that human capital development is central to India’s aspiration of attaining developed nation status by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat goals. He underscored the growing significance of knowledge economy, innovation, research, and evidence-based policymaking in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat, noting that universities such as RGU play an essential role in nurturing skilled and capable youths who would shape the country’s future.

Reflecting on the development potential of the Northeast, Prof Dev stated that the region represents many of the ideals of India’s envisioned growth path, inclusion, and sustainability. He commended RGU for its continued contribution to academic excellence and its support for higher education and innovation in Arunachal.

He added that India’s long-term transformation will be driven by empowered, innovative, and reform-oriented states, and by the collective efforts of the nation’s youths. He encouraged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to national development and uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and service.

RGU Chancellor Dr J Suresh Babu reminded the graduates that this milestone marks not an end but a new beginning, a responsibility towards their culture, community, and nation.

He acknowledged the vital role of faculty members, staffers, and the sacrifices and aspirations of parents, and described them as the foundational pillars of each student’s success.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak underscored the importance of education and shared that “the worth of knowledge lies in its use.” He inspired the graduates, stating that education is a tool of empowerment which ensures socioeconomic upliftment. He added that the university stands as one not only as a centre of learning but as a centre of service and transformation.

The university’s Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Controller of Examinations (i/c) Dr David Pertin, and deans of various faculties were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan, with inputs from RGU)