ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with Mumbai-based NGO Parivartan Trust, organised an awareness programme on ‘Youth mental health and de-addiction’ under the Yuva Manasrang programme at the DNGC conference hall on Wednesday.

The programme aimed at addressing the growing concerns related to mental health and substance use among youths. Around 80 students, including NSS volunteers of DNGC, participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan dwelt on the current scenario of mental health issues among the youths of the state. He underscored the increasing challenges faced by young people in terms of mental health and drug dependence, and the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and timely intervention of experts.

“The society should be sensitised to awareness on mental health, suicide prevention and drug addiction,” he said, and encouraged the students to maintain a healthy mind, saying that a healthy mind is more necessary than a healthy body.

He also stressed on sensible use of mobile phones, and advised the students to avoid excessive and late night use of mobile phones.

“Early to bed and early to rise is the best mantra to have a healthy mind and a healthy body,” he added.

Parivartan Trust programme lead Dilip Gaonkar delivered a presentation on ‘Youth mental health, addiction, and programme overview’. Gaonkar explained the concepts of mental health and addiction, along with their common causes.

The session highlighted the impact of various issues on youths, and discussed practical approaches to maintaining mental wellbeing, including open communication, healthy routines, and seeking professional support when required.

The key objectives of the Yuva Manasrang programme, including early identification, counselling support, and youth engagement in colleges, were also highlighted.

Yura Chumna from Parivartan Trust and NSS volunteer Hinium Kakup also spoke.

The programme included an oath-taking ceremony, during which the participants pledged to prioritise mental wellbeing. The participants also expressed positive thoughts and emotions on a ‘gratitude wall’, promoting mental wellbeing. They were led by DNGC NSS volunteer Kemi Nilling.

The event was coordinated by DNGC Assistant Professor Botem Moyong, along with Hinium Kakup and Koni Boging from Parivartan Trust. Parivartan Trust programme coordinator Purna Pawe was also present at the programme.