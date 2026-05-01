GUWAHATI, 30 Apr: A special court in Assam on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Shyamkanu Mahanta, prime accused in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case, as there is a “risk of fleeing.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the special fast-track court Judge Sharmila Bhuyan denied bail to Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Garg died in Singapore on 19 September last year while swimming in the sea. The 52-year-old singer had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to perform in the 4th edition of the festival.

“The court observed that his (Mahanta’s) post-incident conduct was bad. Instead of helping Zubeen Garg, he had left for Malaysia, and he was called back with a lookout notice. So, there is a risk of fleeing if he is granted bail,” public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters outside the court premises.

Mahanta had applied for bail in the court on 10 April.

The prosecution made its arguments based on the materials submitted by the investigators, Kamar added.

“The court examined those thoroughly. Accordingly, his bail was rejected. We are happy with the order,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in the state assembly in November last year that Garg’s death was a case of “plain and simple murder.”

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID probed into the death and filed its chargesheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Gauhati University’s VC Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the education adviser to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is another elder brother of his.

Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case.

Kamar said, “Shaymkanu and Siddharth will submit their written arguments on Saturday. The order for Siddharth’s bail application will also be pronounced on that day.”

He further stated that the charge-framing process is now complete.

The Singapore Police Force also investigated the case and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

A coroner’s court in Singapore had also said that the popular Indian singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket. (PTI)