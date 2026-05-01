NAFRA, 30 Apr: Bomdila-based West Kameng zonal general hospital (ZGH) conducted an AB PM-JAY beneficiary verification drive in Ditchik village in Nafra circle of Bichom district on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to expanding healthcare access to remote regions.

The drive placed special emphasis on creating awareness among senior citizens aged 70 years and above, and ensuring their inclusion, irrespective of socioeconomic status. The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of universal health coverage, and prioritises elderly care through targeted outreach.

The verification and enrolment drive was carried out by the district programme coordinators, along with arogya mitras of the State Health Agency (AB PM-JAY & CMAAY), under the guidance of GPC Longvu Khangriju.

During the drive, around 50 beneficiaries were successfully enrolled under the AB PM-JAY and Vay Vandana Scheme (VVS), thereby extending financial protection and access to quality healthcare services for the people of Nafra circle.

The initiative received a positive response from the local community, particularly the elderly population, who appreciated the doorstep facilitation and awareness support provided during the drive.

The State Health Agency (SHA) of the Health & Family Welfare Department continues to encourage eligible beneficiaries to come forward and avail of the benefits of AB PM-JAY and VVS, strengthening the mission of accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare for all, stated a release from the SHA.