ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A total of 440 candidates are in the fray for 186 zilla parishad (ZP) constituencies, while there are 39 candidates for 16 IMC wards (Ward 4, 6, 7 and 19 uncontested) and 21 candidates for eight PMC wards after the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had notified the schedule for the 12th general elections to panchayati raj institutions and the 3rd municipal elections for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) on 17 November. Consequently, public notices were issued by the returning officers concerned for election to 245 ZP constituencies, 8,182 gram panchayat constituencies, 20 wards of the IMC and eight wards of the PMC on the same day.

Fifty-eight BJP candidates and one NPP candidate have been elected uncontested in 59 ZP constituencies. In four IMC wards, all BJP candidates have been elected uncontested.

The total nominations received till the last date of filing of nominations on 24 November were 600 for 245 ZP constituencies, 10,550 for 8,182 gram panchayat constituencies, 101 for 20 IMC wards and 28 for eight PMC wards.

The scrutiny of nominations was undertaken on 26 November and the last date of withdrawal of nominations was on 29 November.

There are 13 gram panchayat (GP) constituencies where no nominations have been filed and 14 GP constituencies where the nominations of all candidates were rejected during the scrutiny process. Further, polling in one GP constituency (2-Dumba Singpho GP constituency) has been countermanded due to the death of a validly nominated candidate.

These are provisional figures received so far, excluding figures of shadow areas. These vacancies shall be filled in due course through bye-election, said the SEC in a release.

The polling for all the contested seats of ZPM, GPM and wards of the IMC and the PMC will be held on 15 December.