[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 30 Nov: Ahead of the panchayat polls, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has levelled allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following the withdrawal of nomination of two of the PPA’s “uncontested candidates” on Saturday in Tawang district.

PPA spokespersons Urgen Dorjee and Jampa Tsering alleged that their party’s two candidates were pressured into withdrawing their nominations on the final day of filing. They termed the BJP’s alleged action “undemocratic and unconstitutional,” questioning the fairness of the electoral process in the district.

The PPA further claimed that BJP workers and leaders – including individuals close to Chief Minister Pema Khandu – attempted to influence the PPA candidates to step down. Tsering remarked, “Tawang is a small place, where Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself has to come for campaigning.”

Meanwhile, rejecting the PPA’s allegation, BJP district in-charge Gumjum Haider said that the youths were being misled by the duo. He urged the people of Tawang to “recognise the developmental initiatives, welfare schemes, employment generation programmes, and housing schemes implemented for the benefit of unemployed youths and economically weaker sections.”

Haider further said that it is normal in a democracy for leaders at all levels – including the chief minister, MLAs, ministers, and even the prime minister -to campaign for their party’s candidates.

“The two candidates went to withdraw their nominations of their own free will, but they were stopped by the PPA. That was undemocratic,” Haider said.