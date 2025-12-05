ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Raising the issue of the alleged financial mismanagement in the land compensation process for the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, social activist Sol Dodum on Thursday demanded that the inquiry be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking at a press conference at the press club here, Dodum said the state’s decision to constitute a special investigation cell (SIC) and a special investigation team (SIT) would not serve much purpose, as both operate under the state’s Home Department.

Dodum also questioned Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s silence on the matter, saying that the chief minister often remains absent or unresponsive when major issues surface in the state.

He further pointed out that the government has not released the fact-finding committee’s report, which was due on 30 November.

Emphasising that the protest is not against the Frontier Highway itself, Dodum said that the project is crucial for the development of the region, and that the funds allocated under central schemes must be utilised properly.