ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, known for controversies, has once again courted controversy by violating the election model code of conduct (MCC) by threatening to stifle the flow of government schemes and fund to those panchayat segments where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost elections.

A purported video clip of the minister has surfaced on social media, wherein he blatantly states: “I do not have a habit of beating around the bush. No scheme will go to the panchayat segments where BJP candidates lost. I am panchayati raj minister; I act on what I commit,” threatened Tasing.

Tasing was reportedly campaigning for BJP zilla parishad candidate Gunu Linggi at a dinner party in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. BJP insiders in Roing claimed that Tasing’s message was for the party workers in rural areas, and not meant for other political parties.

The minister was telling party workers that the BJP government had brought about enough development in every sector, and in spite that if a BJP candidates loses, no scheme would go to that segment. “His statement was willfully misinterpreted by circulating a redacted version of the video clip,” said a BJP worker.

The Arunachal Times sought a reaction from Tasing through WhatsApp. However, the minister did not respond.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly condemned Tasing for what it termed a shocking and undemocratic statement.

“Such a statement is not only unconstitutional but also an insult to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Government funds do not belong to any political party – they belong to the people,” the APCC stated in a release.

Threatening voters with denial of development if they do not vote for the BJP is a direct attack on democracy, federalism, and the rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution of India, the grand old party added.

The APCC further stated that public funds belong to the people, not to the BJP. “Development money cannot be distributed like party property or election bribe. By threatening to deny development based on voting choices, the BJP has crossed every democratic and constitutional boundary,” it said.

The APCC demanded that the Election Commission of India take immediate cognisance and initiate strict action against the minister, stating that his statement was an open misuse of power and an attempt to influence voters through fear.

It also demanded that the Election Commission register a case against Tasing for misuse of power and threatening voters. It further asked Tasing to tender an unconditional public apology to the people of Arunachal.