ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Three youths from Aalo in West Siang district have cleared the Agniveer selection process for enrolment into the Indian Army, an official said.

The selected candidates, Jari Bagra, Toni Doji, and Yumper Nada, will now proceed to the Assam Regiment Recruiting Office in Jorhat for formal enrolment, the defence spokesperson said.

Hailing from villages of Along and Basar, the trio rose above geographical challenges, limited training infrastructure, and resource constraints through rigorous preparation and determination, underscoring the Indian Army’s sustained mentorship and outreach in border communities, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement on Friday.

He added that their success reflects the effectiveness of the Indian Army’s ongoing initiative to nurture talent in remote areas through structured guidance, practice sessions, and personalised mentoring.

Over the past years, the Army has intensified its youth engagement programmes across Arunachal Pradesh to ensure that opportunities in defence services become accessible even in areas with difficult terrain and sparse facilities.

To recognise their achievement, a felicitation ceremony was organised on 3 December, where the youth were commended for their perseverance and encouraged to carry forward their dedication into their military careers.

The event also aimed to motivate other young people in the region to explore career avenues in the armed forces, the spokesperson said. (PTI)