ANINI, 5 Dec: The final training session for all sector officers, static surveillance teams, flying squads, and police officers was conducted here in Dibang Valley district on Friday.

Facilitated by master trainers Dilip Linggi and Kabang Lego, the programme provided in-depth orientations on election responsibilities, operational protocols, and essential enforcement mechanisms to guarantee the seamless and transparent execution of the upcoming elections.

Sub-divisional election officer Lijum Ete emphasized the paramount importance of enhancing the capacities of all frontline election personnel. He encouraged participants to voice even the slightest procedural uncertainties, underscoring that clarity is vital in preventing any administrative or operational oversights that could jeopardize the election process.

Stating that vigilance is a cornerstone of successful election management, he directed teams to rigorously monitor the movement of illicit alcohol, potential bribery, substantial cash transactions, weapons, and any activities by antisocial elements that threaten the integrity of the electoral process. (DIPRO)