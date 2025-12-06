[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: With the simultaneous Panchayat and municipal elections drawing near, a large number of government employees posted outside their home districts and engaged in election duty fear they may be unable to cast their votes. The district electoral officers (DEOs) have announced that such employees can vote in their home districts using Election Duty Certificates (EDCs) between 10 and 12 December. However, many of them say they are not being allowed to leave their current place of posting because they are required for election-related duties there.

This has created a difficult situation. One mid-level government employee, who requested anonymity, said, “Those in higher positions can delegate power and go to their home district to vote. But people like us cannot leave because the authorities have issued strict instructions not to leave the station. We want to vote but cannot.”

Employees are urging DEOs to intervene and find a workable solution. They say Panchayat elections are often decided by very narrow margins and that being denied the chance to vote affects their democratic rights. “Many of the relatives and friends of government employees are also fighting election. By denying us the right to cast vote, the authorities are spoiling the chances of such candidates. This is totally unfair,” said a government employee.

The issue has gained traction on social media, with employees across the state reporting similar concerns. In response, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a clarification, but the statement has only added to the confusion. The SEC acknowledged that enabling such employees to vote in their home districts is “not practically possible at this stage,” as it would involve mass movement of personnel across the state. It further noted that employees are already undergoing training and other election-related responsibilities in the districts where they are currently posted, and allowing them to leave could disrupt the smooth conduct of the polls. The SEC also pointed out that there is no provision for postal ballots in Panchayat elections, unlike Assembly or Lok Sabha elections. “SEC has kind of raised their hand and is showing their inability to help employees. This move will deprive thousands of government employees from exercising their democratic right to cast a vote,” the employee added.