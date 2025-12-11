[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Galo Christian Federation (GCF) has urged the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the 6 December incident at Bili village in West Siang district, where pre-Christmas celebration was allegedly disrupted by villagers of Kombo Lune Bane, with reports of manhandling and verbal abuse.

The GCF also appealed to the state government to strike out Article 2, Clause C of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978 to maintain peace.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, GCF president Dr. J.M Boje stated that Article 2, Clause C of the APFRA 1978-which includes Buddhism and Vaishnavism under Donyi Poloism as indigenous religions-is misleading as Buddhism and Vaishnavism are two elite world religions.

He maintained that although the Monpas, Membas, Khamptis, Noctes and Akas are bonafide tribes of the state, the Buddhist religion they practice does not fall under indigenous faith.

He said Article 2, Clause C of the APFRA 1978 is misleading the indigenous faith groups and causing disharmony amongst the bonafide tribal citizens of the state.

GCF general secretary Tojom Koyu referred to what he termed as misinformation issued by the IFSCAP authority on 18 October, claiming that the APFRA had been implemented. He said this has led to such unprecedented atrocities against the Christian communities.

Koyu further informed that following the Bili incident on 7 December, a letter was issued by the president and secretary of the Donyi-Polo Ganggi of Logum Jini village to its head gaon burah, urging the cancellation of the village’s carol candle-march on the grounds that it was against the secular fabric of the Constitution. He also sought for the withdrawal of the letter so that peace restores.

“We are only different in faith but same in culture, and one should not fight in the name of religion. Otherwise, there will be no growth in developmental aspects,” Koyu said.

It stated that the community has faced persecution earlier as well, referring to incidents from 2023 in which missionary Gemo Tali, while conducting programmes, had to shift locations after receiving complaints from residents, terming it a sign of religious intolerance.

The federation also highlighted the 22 October 2025 incident in which a missionary from Tura, Meghalaya, was prevented from conducting a crusade at Sesi Likar.

It also stated that on 6 November at Nigi-Dasi village, missionaries holding valid Inner Line Permits were served a seven-day ultimatum to leave the place.

Condemning the incidents strongly, the federation urged that such acts should not be repeated in the future.

According to the GCF, the missionaries have been living in Nigi-Dasi for many years and have contributed to the welfare of the society.

All these incidents occurred within West Siang district.

The federation said that every religion has its own doctrines, which include organising healing crusades, celebrating Christmas, and establishing prayer centres-activities that are constitutionally recognised as freedom of worship throughout the world.