Editor,

The recent detention of Pema Wangjom Thongdok at Shanghai Pudong Airport has unsettled communities across Siang and Upper Siang. Despite carrying a valid Indian passport, she was reportedly stopped and questioned because her birthplace was listed as Arunachal Pradesh. For many in the region, this was not a routine immigration inconvenience but a sharp reminder of China’s persistent effort to undermine Arunachal’s identity and its refusal to acknowledge the citizenship of people who have always been unequivocally Indian.

In the Siang valley, nationalism is not a political slogan. It is a lived conviction shaped by geography, history and daily experience. From Tuting to Yingkiong, residents from along the Siang River responded to Thongdok’s ordeal with a quiet yet firm sense of solidarity. The episode validated a sentiment that has long existed in the region. It strengthened the belief that Arunachalis must remain alert to external attempts that question their identity, undermine their dignity or cast doubt on their citizenship.

This incident becomes even more significant when viewed alongside developments on the Yarlung Tsangpo, the upper course of the river that enters India as the Siang. In 2025, China began constructing a massive hydropower project in Medog County near the Great Bend.

Analysts estimate that the project could reach an installed capacity of up to sixty thousand megawatts, making it one of the largest in the world. Indian officials, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have publicly voiced concerns that the structure could alter the river’s natural flow patterns. Research published over the past year by independent hydrologists has warned that sudden water releases, upstream storage and changes in sediment movement could severely impact downstream communities in Arunachal and Assam.

For people living along the Siang, this raises a fundamental question. If China can casually dismiss the validity of an Arunachali citizen’s passport, can it be trusted to manage a massive upstream project in a way that protects those living downstream. The two issues, though seemingly different, are connected by a common thread of mistrust.

Local calls for diplomatic engagement with China have grown louder in recent months. Many residents believe that India should insist on receiving project details, environmental assessments and hydrological data. Their demand reflects a desire for stability and security. However, experts who have dealt with Beijing’s approach to river sharing urge caution.

Naresh Kumar Mathur, former Member of the Central Water Commission, articulated this with clarity when he said, “China’s record on hydrological data sharing has been selective and inconsistent, and it is driven by strategic considerations rather than transparency or cooperation.” He added, “While it is reasonable for communities to expect the Indian government to seek more information, it would be unwise to assume that China will provide complete or timely data that ensures downstream safety.”

This is precisely why the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has acquired renewed strategic significance. SUMP is no longer viewed only as a development initiative. It is increasingly recognised as a critical safeguard designed to stabilise lean season flows, regulate sudden surges, and strengthen India’s preparedness against any upstream manipulation. The project has received early-stage support from several local communities who understand that water security is now inseparable from regional security.

The Government of India has, in recent years, placed strong emphasis on protecting the eastern Himalayan frontier. Investments in border roads, early warning systems and hydrological monitoring have increased substantially. SUMP fits into this broader national vision of reinforcing both physical and environmental security. For the people of Siang, it offers a sense of protection that is rooted in India’s capability rather than China’s promises.

The detention of a young Arunachali woman thousands of kilometres away and the silent rise of a megadam across the border may appear unconnected. Yet both point to the same truth. Identity and water security in Arunachal Pradesh are deeply intertwined. India cannot afford to rely on assumptions or goodwill. It must act with clarity, foresight and responsibility.

For the communities along the Siang, the message is clear. The safety of local communities depends on India strengthening every mechanism that protects both their rights and their river.

Concerned citizen