Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the confusion prevailing among thousands of aspirants regarding the examination pattern for the upcoming trained graduate teacher (TGT) and postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment.

As per the notification dated 20 November, 2025, the examination pattern is aligned with the ‘Marking scheme for direct recruitment to the posts of PGTs and TGTs, Rules 2025’, issued by the Department of Secondary Education on 31 May, which clearly prescribes objective type examination for all papers, including general English, general studies/pedagogy and subject concerned.

However, another notification, dated 24 November, issued just four days later, uses the term ‘Written examination (mains)’, which conventionally implies a descriptive format. This overlapping terminology, without clearly stating whether it supersedes the earlier notification, has caused widespread uncertainty among aspirants preparing for this competitive examination.

Due to this inconsistency, candidates are unable to understand whether the final examination will be objective type (as mandated by the Recruitment Rules-2025), or subjective/descriptive (as implied in the latter notification).

This ambiguity is causing unnecessary stress, misalignment in preparation, and a lack of uniformity in the recruitment process.

Therefore, I humbly request the commission to kindly issue a clear, final, and unambiguous clarification regarding the examination pattern. A revised notification reaffirming adherence to the officially notified Recruitment Rules-2025 will restore transparency and fairness while ensuring that candidates prepare in the correct format.

This issue affects the future of many aspirants across the state, and timely clarification will be of immense help to all.

An aspirant