Editor,

We would like to raise a concern about the limited opportunities and recognition available for local taxonomists in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite our state’s unmatched biodiversity and the presence of national research centres, the role of indigenous scholars in documenting and conserving this natural wealth remains minimal.

Arunachal, often described as the ‘Paradise for Botanists’, is home to an extraordinary diversity of flora and fauna. From the dense tropical rainforests of Namdapha to the alpine ecosystems of Tawang, the state harbours some of the richest biodiversity in the entire Eastern Himalaya. Yet, despite the establishment of several premier research institutions such as the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), and other national research centres within the state, the inclusion of local Arunachalee taxonomists in biodiversity exploration and documentation remains surprisingly meagre.

Taxonomy, the science of identifying, naming, and classifying organisms, is the cornerstone of all biological sciences. In a land like Arunachal, where every valley, river basin, and mountain range hosts unique species, the role of taxonomists becomes all the more vital. However, the irony lies in the fact that while external experts are frequently deputed to study and publish new species from our state, local scientists, who possess both academic qualifications and indigenous understanding of the region’s ecology, are often overlooked.

In recent years, the number of qualified Arunachalee taxonomists with doctoral degrees has been steadily increasing. These young scientists are not only well-trained in systematic botany and zoology but are also deeply familiar with the local terrains, dialects, and traditional knowledge systems that relate to the use and classification of plants and animals. This unique combination of scientific expertise and cultural insight makes them especially suited to undertake field studies in the state’s challenging landscapes – areas that are often inaccessible to outsiders.

Institutions like the BSI and ZSI have indeed made valuable contributions to documenting the region’s biodiversity.

However, there is a pressing need for these institutions, along with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, to adopt policies that actively involve local taxonomists in field expeditions, collaborative projects, and authorship of research publications. Their inclusion is not merely a matter of representation but a step towards building a sustainable and self-reliant scientific community that can continue exploring and protecting the state’s biological wealth.

Furthermore, the identification of new plant and animal species, especially those with medicinal or ecological significance, has far-reaching implications. Plants, as reservoirs of bioactive compounds, have long been part of indigenous healthcare systems. Proper documentation of such species by local experts will not only help preserve traditional knowledge but also contribute to scientific discovery and conservation planning at the national and global level.

It is indeed disheartening to witness a recurring pattern where scientists from other parts of the country take credit for discoveries made within Arunachal’s borders, while local researchers remain under-recognised. If given the opportunity, state-born taxonomists could very well lead the way in unravelling the region’s hidden biological treasures. The time has come for the government and the institutions concerned to create opportunities, recruit local talent, and integrate them into ongoing research and conservation frameworks.

Empowering local taxonomists will not only ensure authentic, culturally rooted documentation of our biodiversity but also strengthen Arunachal’s position as a hub of scientific excellence. It is only fair that those who belong to this land and understand it most intimately be given the chance to write its scientific history.

Aggrieved scientist aspirants