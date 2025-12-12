[ Tage Nobin ]

The 1962 India-China war remains one of the most painful chapters in India’s post-independence history. While the debacle in the North-East Frontier Agency (now Arunachal Pradesh), particularly in the Kameng and Walong sectors, may be debated in terms of political or military unpreparedness, one undeniable factor that aided China was its superior intelligence network established well before the conflict.

In hindsight, it was no coincidence that the entire Indian brigade defending the Kameng frontiers was routed in a matter of 48 hours. Brigadier John Parashuram Dalvi, the commander of the Indian Army’s 7 Infantry Brigade positioned at Kameng frontiers in NEFA, was captured by Chinese forces on 22 October, 1962. The precision, coordination, and swiftness of Chinese manoeuvres, including the outflanking of Indian positions through little-known mountain routes, clearly indicate that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had acquired detailed knowledge of Indian posts, terrain, and logistics long before October 1962.

Historical accounts suggest that Chinese agents had been quietly collecting information about the frontier areas for years. The linguistic and cultural similarities between Tibetan and several local dialects spoken in Tawang and Walong, where Tibetan Buddhism is practiced, might have facilitated their covert operations. On the Walong front, for instance, Indian positions were attacked from multiple directions, including the rear – a feat possible only through precise geographical intelligence.

This raises a crucial question: how did the Indian Army, trained in British traditions and seasoned by two World Wars, face such a humiliating defeat at the hands of a force that had seen limited external combat experience? The answer lies primarily in how effectively China used intelligence and terrain familiarisation as force multipliers.

Interestingly, the Chinese advance stopped short of moving further south to the McMahon Line. Several analysts believe the reasons were twofold. The first being the overstretched supply lines in the harsh winter, and the second being limited intelligence about the southern stretches due to linguistic and cultural barriers. Similarly, Chinese efforts to open new sectors in the Subansiri and Siang valleys were constrained for the same reasons.

Today, as Arunachal witnesses rapid infrastructure development and forward military strengthening, intelligence vigilance must remain paramount. The recent arrest of two individuals in Itanagar, reportedly spying for Pakistani handlers, raises fresh concerns. Both suspects are residents of Jammu & Kashmir and were ostensibly selling Kashmiri handicrafts, which is a common sight across Arunachal during winter. Today, any Chinese operative would likely be noticed quickly in Arunachal, but these two individuals, being Indian nationals operating under the guise of selling Kashmiri garments, present a far more serious concern. While Pakistan may lack natural access routes into the state, its intelligence-sharing nexus with China through the China-Pakistan alliance gives the incident an alarming dimension.

Given the strategic importance of Arunachal with its ongoing border infrastructure projects, road networks, and advanced landing grounds, even seemingly minor breaches in information security can have grave national implications. The government and security agencies must probe every possible angle of such espionage, keeping in mind the lessons of 1962.

The sacrifices of Indian soldiers and local people who stood shoulder to shoulder to defend this frontier must never be forgotten. Vigilance, intelligence preparedness, and community awareness are our strongest shields against any repeat of history. Arunachal, the Land of the Rising Sun, must remain forever resolute – alert, united, and secure. (The contributor is working as a manager in IndianOil)