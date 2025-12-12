Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Dec: As the date of the panchayat elections in the state is drawing nearer, poll campaign by the political parties and contesting candidates is at its peak in East Siang district.

Candidates of the ruling BJP, opposition Congress (INC), the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and independent candidates are contesting for various panchayat seats in the district.

The candidates and their proposers are addressing public campaigns in the villages, while their supporters are carrying out house-to-house poll campaigns in their panchayat wards.

Three incumbent MLAs of the district – Ninong Ering (BJP), Tapi Darang (PPA) and Oken Tayeng (PPA) – along with former MLAs and other district level party functionaries are supervising overall poll campaigns, while the ZPM candidates of different parties have constituted ‘campaign committees’ at their level.

Former Mebo MLA and influential BJP leader Lombo Tayeng, who is also on a poll campaign tour, addressed a series of poll campaigns in Monggu Banggo (Lower Mebo) area on Thursday.

Tayeng sought vote in favour of the BJP’s ZPM candidates, and urged the electors to support the ruling party to continue the trend of development.

Tayeng was accompanied by East Siang district BJP in-charge Paruk Tamut, BJP Mebo Mandal president Dibang Tayeng, and its general secretary Indu Yommin during his campaign tour.

Mentionable is that the BJP’s ZPM candidate Neena Megu of Monggu Banggo-II is facing a tough contest from the PPA’s Nangko Pangging and the NPP’s William Yirang.

Moreover, former anchal samiti member Sinadhar Perme is also contesting the ZPM seat as an independent candidate.

A straight fight between Gegul Perme (BJP) and Bapiyang Tayeng (PPA) is observed in Monggu Banggo-I (reserved for women).