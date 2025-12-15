ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Altogether 272 NCC cadets from various institutes of Arunachal Pradesh are participating in a combined annual training camp (CATC) being organised at Himalayan University here by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from 13 to 22 December.

The aim of the camp is to instil the spirit of camaraderie and nationalism among the NCC cadets. The training regime includes activities such as physical training, drill, yoga, battle craft, firing, games, and cultural activities.

On the opening day, camp commandant Col Samudra Vijay Sarma welcomed the cadets to the camp, and emphasised the importance of discipline. The commanding officer encouraged the young NCC cadets to be actively involved in all the activities planned for them, and instructed them to display high standards of discipline, moral conduct and camaraderie. He also advised them to improve their verbal communication skills by practicing in presence of each other whenever they get free time.

He informed the cadets that, apart from military training and small arms firing, there will be motivational lectures by eminent speakers from various fields.