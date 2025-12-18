GUWAHATI, 17 Dec: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of 21 labourers from the state who were killed in a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh.

A truck carrying 22 workers from Tinsukia district fell off a cliff on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh on the night of December 8.

All the victims were from Dhelaghat in Gillapukri Tea Estate.

Sarma wished the lone survivor, who was critically injured, a speedy recovery and directed the administration to ensure all necessary medical care.

“On behalf of Govt of Assam, HCM handed over Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of the injured,” CMO said.

Of the 22 people travelling in the truck, one labourer, Budheswor Deep, miraculously escaped the crash and managed to reach the nearest Chipra GREF camp two days later.

Authorities came to know about the accident only after the survivor reported the incident. (PTI)