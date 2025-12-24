ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik urged security forces and civil administration to leverage modern AI tools and systems to further strengthen the state’s security apparatus.

The governor, who chaired a high-level security review meeting with the state’s home minister, top bureaucrats, police, and security forces at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, stated that the safety and security of the people must always remain the foremost priority of the state government.

“Every possible effort should be made to eliminate fear and instil a sense of confidence among citizens,” he said.

The governor said that peace and security are the foundations of development, and people can progress only when they feel safe in their homes and communities.

The governor called for a people-centric approach to security, where the administration and security agencies work proactively to protect lives, livelihoods, and public trust. He said that district-level administrations must remain constantly alert and responsive, particularly in sensitive and border areas.

Referring to the arrest of ‘agents’ and highlighting the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, he cautioned that external forces and elements from neighbouring states may attempt to create disturbances, and therefore sustained vigilance and preparedness are essential to safeguard peace and stability. He said that “when Arunachal is secured, the nation is secured.”

Commending the exemplary coordination among the uniformed forces deployed in the state, the governor opined that cooperation and mutual trust are the keys to finding lasting solutions to security challenges.

He also lauded the armed forces for their sustained efforts in building goodwill and harmonious relations with the local population, noting that winning the confidence of the people is as vital as operational readiness.

Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted several important initiatives of the state government, including the surrender policy aimed at bringing misguided youths back into the mainstream, the implementation of the e-inner line permit system, and other measures taken to strengthen internal security and governance. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, improving service delivery, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all citizens.

The state police and the Border Roads Organisation, along with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police provided a comprehensive update on the action taken pursuant to the deliberations of the Namsai security meeting. They gave a detailed presentation outlining the measures initiated on the ground, the progress made so far, and the challenges being addressed to further strengthen the security framework of the state.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior officials of the state government, representatives from the state police, Border Roads Organisation, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force, and the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts.

The meeting was a follow-up to the security review meeting which had been held in Namsai on 26 July this year. (Lok Bhavan)