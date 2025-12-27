DEOMALI, 26 Dec: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles has taken students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College here in Tirap district on a national integration tour to attend the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir being organised by Shri Vedic Mission Trust in Pransla village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

Eleven students from the area of responsibility of the Khonsa Battalion are participating in the tour, scheduled from 27 December, 2025 to 4 January,2026. The tour was flagged off by Geology, Mining and Mineral Minister Wanki Lowang on 25 December from Deomali.

The initiative aims to inculcate a sense of nationalism, foster national integration, and expose the youths to India’s rich cultural heritage and developmental progress.

The national integration tour will provide an opportunity to the participants to interact with people from different regions of the country, broaden their outlook, and gain valuable insights into social harmony, unity and cultural diversity. The initiative also seeks to positively channel the energy and potential of local youths and prevent them from being lured into the drug menace and insurgency. (DIPR)