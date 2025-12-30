ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The observance of Atal Smriti Varsh concluded with a ‘smriti sammelan’ organised by the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at DK Convention Hall here on Monday.

As a part of the Atal Smriti Varsh, the BJP organised a series of activities across the state, including poetry recitations, painting competitions, rangoli, and other cultural programmes, celebrating the life, vision, and legacy of the former prime minister.

In his keynote address at the Atal smriti sammelan, Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted the visionary leadership of Vajpayee, particularly his foresight regarding Arunachal Pradesh’ vast hydroelectric potential, noting that “Atal ji played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for India’s hydroelectric development in the state.”

He urged party workers to embrace Vajpayee’s inclusive, principled, and visionary style of leadership and contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. He further said that, under Vajpayee’s leadership, significant initiatives were undertaken for the development of the Northeastern region, including the strengthening of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the creation of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), through which substantial funds are now being allocated for regional development.

Along also emphasised the importance of protecting indigenous rights through appropriate legislation, and congratulated the Arunachal Pradesh BJP team for the grand success of the Atal Smriti Varsh. He encouraged the state BJP to continue promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ for a prosperous and united India.

Dera Natung Government College Assistant Professor of Hindi Dr Taro Sindik delivered an insightful presentation on the life and leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions in nation-building.

Senior workers who had the opportunity to work closely with Vajpayee were felicitated during the programme. They included union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju; former state BJP president and minister Biyuram Wahge; and senior party workers Tame Tama, Nani Lajie, Tai Yakia, Tagin Siga, Padmashree Jamoh, and Tadar Kama.

State BJP vice president and state convener for the 101st Atal Smriti Varsh, Dunggoli Libang, the party’s state general secretary Tadar Niglar, ministers Biyuram Wahge, Ojing Tasing, and Nyato Dukam, national executive member Arvind Damani, MLAs, corporators, senior party leaders, party workers, and well-wishers attended the event.