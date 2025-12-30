YINGKIONG, 29 Dec: Actions taken by various stakeholders to fight drug-related activities in Upper Siang district were reviewed at a district-level NCORD meeting held here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, SDO (HQ) Toni Mitkong emphasised the need for continuous monitoring and strict surveillance to prevent the spread of drug-related activities in the district.

Taking serious note of the “network shadow areas” from Padu to Silli village, he instructed the SDO (telecom) to expedite the process of operationalising mobile network connectivity, stating that the unavailability of network connectivity has not only hampered effective monitoring of drug-related cases in vulnerable areas but also adversely affected the general public.

DAO Dana Moyong shared the actions undertaken by the Agriculture Department as part of the anti-drug initiatives.

An ABK representative presented a brief on the action plan and awareness campaigns being carried out by the ABK’s Upper Siang unit to curb drug abuse in the district.

Earlier, DSP Gocham Sakter highlighted the objectives of the meeting.

Organised by the district police, the meeting was attended by all district-level NCORD members and special invitees. (DIPRO)