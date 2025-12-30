ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik on Monday congratulated State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rinchin Tashi and his dedicated team on the smooth and successful conduct of the panchayati raj and local body elections

Tashi had called on the governor at the Lok Bhavan to brief him on the recently concluded elections.

The governor commended the district administrations and the state police for their exemplary cooperation and commitment throughout the electoral process.

He said that the orderly and peaceful conduct of the elections was a clear reflection of meticulous planning, seamless coordination, and efficient execution by all stakeholders.

“Through wide participation and transparency, the State Election Commission has enabled citizens to exercise a direct and meaningful voice in governance, an essential pillar of self-governance and inclusive, people-centric development,” Parnaik said.

The governor also lauded the robust, well-coordinated security arrangements that ensured a peaceful electoral environment.

He commended the constant vigilance, professionalism, and dedication of the security forces, whose efforts effectively prevented intimidation and violence, enabling voters to exercise their franchise in a safe, secure, and confidence-inspiring atmosphere. (Lok Bhavan)