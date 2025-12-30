ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Indigenous faith leaders and activists urged indigenous prayer centres to hold children-centric activities at regular intervals to pass on the knowledge of indigenous faith and belief system to the younger generations.

They suggested it during a consultative meeting with leaders of various indigenous prayer centres in the ICR and senior IFCSAP activists at the Nyedar Namlo here, held by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh’ Itanagar Capital Region (IFCSAP-ICR) unit on Saturday.

They also emphasised the importance of children speaking in their own languages, stating that, without fluency in their languages, indigenous faith practice is not possible.

The participants also suggested to indigenous festival celebration committees to set up ‘kids and youth knowledge desks’ with experts in indigenous faith and belief system at celebration venues to answer queries from children and youths.

During the meeting, leaders of various indigenous prayer centres in the ICR delivered presentations on the functioning of their respective prayer centres, so that the best practices can be adopted.

The IFCSAP-ICR welcomed the state government’s decision to declare the Donyi Polo Day, celebrated every year on 31 December, as a local holiday.

Earlier, IFCSAP-ICR general secretary Take Lusi Sorum highlighted the aims and objectives of the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by IFCSAP-ICR president Kipa Hipik, was attended, by, among others, VHP Arunachal chapter vice president Gaat Ligu, Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang vice president AC Perme, IFCSAP permanent member Gyati Rana, Medar Nyelo Itanagar adviser Dani Tassar, Thera Buddha Buddhist Society, Itanagar chairman Chow Oktake Singkai, and Thera Buddha Buddhist Society Itanagar joint secretary Gom Noon Singho.