Editor,

I would like to draw the urgent attention of the Power Department of Lower Siang district and the Lower Siang district administration towards the dilapidated and dangerous state of electricity infrastructure in Kangku circle.

While the state government frequently touts its achievements in ‘last-mile connectivity’, the ground reality in Kangku circle tells a different story of neglect. A glaring disparity exists between our area and the neighbouring Likabali and Mogo Banggo areas. In those regions, electric poles are installed with standard spacing – approximately every 50 to 60 metres – ensuring taut wires and stable power transmission.

In stark contrast, the pole-to-pole distance in Kangku circle is excessive and violates basic safety standards. Due to this erratic spacing, the high-tension wires sag dangerously low. This structural flaw has made the entire power transmission system in our circle highly unstable.

The consequences of this negligence are already being felt. We are facing frequent, unscheduled power disruptions that hamper daily life and economic activities. More alarmingly, the sagging wires pose a severe threat to human life. If immediate corrective measures are not taken, we are sitting on a ticking time bomb, and it is only a matter of time before a fatal electrocution or major accident occurs.

The need of the hour is a complete overhaul, We demand realignment of the transmission lines to fix the dangerous sagging; re-poling to reduce the excessive span between poles to the standard 50-60 metres; and proper stretching of wires to ensure adequate ground clearance.

We urge the authorities concerned to stop treating Kangku circle as a stepchild compared to its neighbours. Immediate intervention is required to prevent avoidable tragedies in the coming days.

Gedak Taipodia,

Kangku circle,

Lower Siang