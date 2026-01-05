Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 4 Jan: Ten people sustained injuries when a Bolero pickup vehicle they were travelling on met with an accident at Lumdang in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The cause of the accident has been cited as brake failure. Speaking to this daily, East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom informed that the vehicle was carrying around 18 persons at the time of the accident.

“The vehicle was proceeding towards Naraba, Lumdang, for picnic purposes. At around 9:30 am, while en route to Lumdang, the vehicle met with an accident due to brake failure. Upon noticing the brake failure, the driver attempted to control the vehicle by steering it towards the roadside hill; however, the vehicle subsequently rolled over on the roadside,” the SP informed.

He said that, as a result of the accident, 10 people sustained injuries, out of which three suffered head injuries and were referred to Tezpur, Assam, for medical treatment. He said also that a suo motu case has been registered.