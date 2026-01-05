Editor,

I wish to express the deep anguish, frustration, and silent suffering of hundreds of APPSC aspirants who are not parties to any writ petition, yet are paying the heaviest price for prolonged inaction and delay.

It is a matter of public record that by an order dated 22.10.2025, the high court was directed the writ petition concerned to be listed for admission hearing after four weeks, as pleadings were already complete. However, even after four to five months have passed, there has been no outcome, no clarity, and no relief. During this prolonged period, the APPSC counsel, despite being fully aware of the severe consequences of delay, has not taken effective steps to ensure early listing or finality, leaving thousands of aspirants trapped in uncertainty.

The situation becomes even more painful when one observes that the AE electrical and AE mechanical written examination results have already been declared, and viva voce is scheduled on 6 and 7 of this month, while AE civil aspirants continue to face delay, discrimination, and injustice. This unequal treatment among similarly placed candidates has caused immense emotional distress. Many civil engineering aspirants are nearing the age bar, facing final attempts, and watching their careers slip away – not due to lack of merit, but due to procedural stagnation.

The continued delay has gone far beyond inconvenience. It has resulted in emotional torture, anxiety disorders, sleepless nights, and serious health risks. Aspirants have invested their youth, energy, and hope into these examinations. When months pass without movement despite a clear judicial direction, the mental toll becomes unbearable. Who will be accountable if aspirants lose eligibility? Who will answer for the irreversible psychological damage being caused?

While the petitioners may not be pressing for urgency, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is not a helpless bystander. As a constitutional body, the commission has both the authority and responsibility to act in the larger public interest. The chairman and secretary of APPSC could, and should, have instructed their counsel to seek urgent listing or early disposal, particularly when multiple examinations such as JE and AE civil are being stalled and the futures of innocent aspirants are at stake. Silence and passivity in such circumstances are deeply distressing and erode public confidence.

I therefore earnestly appeal to the chairman and the secretary of the APPSC to act with compassion and constitutional responsibility. The commission must push for urgent listing and a conclusive outcome, so that recruitment processes may proceed and innocent aspirants may be spared further suffering. Delay should not become a punishment for those who have done nothing wrong.

An affected aspirant