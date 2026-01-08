ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Achom Degio from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected for the Indian women’s futsal team for the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship 2026.

While informing this, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said that Degio’s selection reflects her consistent performances, technical adaptability, and growing importance in the national futsal setup.”

The squad announcement coincided with the launch of the first-ever SAFF Women’s and Men’s Futsal Championships, scheduled to be held from 13 to 26 January at Nonthaburi, Thailand. India will be represented by 14 players each in the women’s and men’s categories, the release said.

The APFA stated that her journey from the grassroots of Arunachal Pradesh to representing India on the international futsal stage stands as a testament to her dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

Degio, a former India U-18 and U-19 international footballer, was part of the first-ever Indian women’s futsal team that made its international debut at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Her transition from international youth football to futsal at the continental level established her as one of the pioneering figures of Indian women’s futsal.

The APFA further stated that Ani Tayang, who was selected up to the final trial stage for the Indian women’s futsal team, narrowly missed out on inclusion in the final squad.

“Her progression to the final trials highlights the emerging depth of futsal talent from the state and reflects her commitment and potential at the national level,” the release said.

The APFA congratulated both players for their commendable efforts and extended its best wishes to Degio as she prepares to represent the nation on the South Asian stage. The football association stated that their journey will continue to inspire young footballers, particularly women athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and the North East region.

The APFA reiterated its commitment to the promotion and development of futsal and women’s football in the state and look forward to more players from Arunachal Pradesh earning national and international recognition in the future.