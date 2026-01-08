[Bengia Ajum]

BASAR, 7 Jan: In a freak accident, an old iron bridge collapsed near Tai village under the Leparada district on Wednesday. During the incident, a vehicle used for lifting scrap from the iron bridge fell, resulting in injuries to some workers. According to reports, people present at the site assisted in rescuing the injured persons.

Speaking to this daily, Leparada SP Thuptan Jambey said that there were no casualties in the incident and that the injured workers were treated at a nearby hospital. He also clarified that the Basar-Daporijo road remains open, as the collapsed structure was an old and unused iron bridge.

“A new bridge has already been constructed under the Bame-Daporijo Trans Arunachal Highway project and is currently in use,” the SP said. He added that the old iron bridge was being dismantled after the department had conducted a tender for it in Itanagar. The workers were reportedly dismantling the bridge when the incident occurred.